Burger King India IPO: Here’s how to check share allotment status via registrar, BSE website 

The Rs 810-crore Burger King India IPO (initial public offer), which was open for subscription from December 2 to December 4, is set to finalise its basis of share allotment today. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs 59-60 apiece and was subscribed 156.65 times, becoming the second most subscribed issue this fiscal. The Rs 444-crore Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO was the most subscribed public issue this year with 157.41 times application during the three-day bidding process. The quick-service chain company shares were seen trading with a Rs 44-44.5 premium over the issue price of Rs 60 apiece in the grey market, implying a premium of 74 per cent.

The listing of Burger King India shares is likely to be on December 14, 2020, on the BSE and NSE. During the bidding process, non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw the highest subscription of 354.11 times; while the portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86.65 times; and that for retail investors 68.14 times.

Check share allotment status via registrar’s website

Those who had placed bids for the Burger King India issue can check the subscription status on the registrar’s website. Registrar is a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Link Intime India is the registrar of the Burger King India IPO and the share allotment status will be updated on its website. To check the status, select the company name as ‘Burger King India Limited – IPO’ from the drop-down list. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter your permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

How to check status from BSE website

Another way to check Burger King India IPO allotment status is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Investors will have to select the issue type as ‘equity’, and then the issue name as ‘Burger King India Limited’ from the drop-down list. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent accoburger kingunt number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.