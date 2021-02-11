Brookfield India REIT IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, registrar websites, listing date

Once the basis of share allotment is done, investors can check their subscription status on Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT) via registrar’s website

The Rs 3,800-crore Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT) initial public offer (IPO), which was subscribed nearly 8 times, will finalise the basis of share allotment on Thursday. It was the third REIT IPO after Embassy Office Parks REIT in 2019 and Mindspace Business Parks REIT in 2020. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs 274-275 per share. The shares of Brookfield India REIT will be listed on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This was the fifth IPO in the calendar year 2021, after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company India and Stove Kraft.

Once the basis of share allotment is done, investors can check their subscription status on Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT) via registrar’s website, i.e. from Link Intime India, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing, and from BSE website. AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trade, told Financial Express Online that considering the current bullish sentiment in the markets, Brookfield REIT should open positively with a decent premium. “However, our advice to investors would be to book profits on listing day and wait for a dip to buy at a later stage,” he added. The shares are likely to be listed on February 17, 2021.

How to check Brookfield REIT share allotment status via Link Intime India’s website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Brookfield REIT IPO’ from the drop-down list on Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter a permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

Check Brookfield REIT share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Brookfield REIT is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Brookfield REIT’ from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.