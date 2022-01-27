boAt files for Rs 2000 cr IPO; parent co Imagine Marketing to raise Rs 900 cr in fresh equity, co-founders diluting stake

Imagine Marketing, the owner of consumer electronics brand boAt, has filed DRHP with markets regulator SEBI for a Rs 2,000-crore IPO. According to the documents, boAt owner Imagine Marketing’s initial public offering will consist of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 900 crore, and offer for sale of upto Rs 1,100 crore of existing shares. Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, co-founders of the company, which has become a household name for earphones, earpods, and headsets, will dilute their stakes in the company, the document added.