Bikaji Foods International IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; listing on 16 Nov

Bikaji Foods International’s Rs 881-crore IPO, which got subscribed 26.67 times, is likely to finalize the basis of allotment on 11 November. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on Friday, and the equity shares will get credited to allottees demat account on 14 November, according to the red herring documents. Bikaji Foods International shares are likely to debut on stock exchanges on 16 November. The IPO shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 36 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The price band was fixed in the range of Rs 285-300 per share.

Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and are the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Bikaji Foods International share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Bikaji Foods International — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Bikaji Foods International via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Bikaji Foods International is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Bikaji Foods International’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.