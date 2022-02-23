  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bikaji Foods files draft IPO papers with SEBI; looks to sell 2.93 crore shares in entirely OFS issue

Bikaji Foods International said it will offer for sale 29,373,984 shares through which promoters Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal will be selling 2,500,000 shares each.

Written by Aakriti Bhalla
Bikaji Foods files for an IPO with SEBI on Wednesday.

FMCG company Bikaji Foods International, one of the largest manufacturers of ethnic savouries and sweets in the country, filed its draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday. The company said it will offer for sale 29,373,984 shares through which promoters Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal will be selling 2,500,000 shares each. Along with the promoters, IIFL, an investor in the company will also be selling shares. The IPO is entirely an OFS (offer for sale).

