Biba Fashion Limited has filed draft papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise fresh capital of upto Rs 90 crore in an initial public offering (IPO). According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI on Monday, the company plans to offer for sale 2.77 crore shares of the company. Promoter Meena Bindra and private equity investors Faering Capital and Warburg Pincus backed Highdell Investment will be selling their stakes, the DRHP added.