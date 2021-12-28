Best IPOs of 2021: Paras Defence, MTAR Tech, Laxmi Organic, other stocks rally up to 318% since listing

The year 2021 has proved to be the best year for Indian primary markets, with a total of 63 companies collectively raising Rs 1.18 lakh crore through IPOs, the highest amount raised through public issues in a single calendar year.

The year 2021 has proved to be the best year for Indian primary markets, with a total of 63 companies collectively raising Rs 1.18 lakh crore through IPOs, the highest amount raised through public issues in a single calendar year. Shrugging off the COVID-19 concerns especially during the first quarter of the current fiscal of 2021-22, the year also witnessed the public issues by internet companies such as Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, Policybazaar, among others.

According to the data from Prime Database, in December alone, primary markets saw 11 companies coming up with their IPOs. Even as the calendar year 2021 offered a mixed bag of returns, a total of 41 public issues were currently trading well above their respective IPO prices.

Best performing IPO of 2021

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Paras Defence and Space Technologies has been the best performer of the CY21 with the stock price at Rs 732.40 apiece, a premium of 318.51 per cent over its issue price of Rs 175.

IPOs that tripled or quadrupled investors money

MTAR Technologies: MTAR Technologies was the second best performer of this year. The IPO price of this issue was Rs 575 apiece, and was listed at Rs 1,063.90 apiece. Currently the shares were seen trading at Rs 2,236.95, giving a return so far this year of 289.03 per cent.

Nureca: Nureca IPO was launched in February this year. The issue price was set at Rs 400, which got listed at premium at Rs 634.95 apiece. Currently the shares were trading at Rs 1,390 apiece, a return of 247.5 per cent.

Laxmi Organic Industries: The IPO was launched in the third month of this year, at an issue price of Rs 130 apiece. The stock was listed with premium at Rs 156.20, a gain of 20 per cent from the IPO price. Currently, Laxmi Organic Industries shares were ruling at Rs 396.45, giving investors a return of 204.95 per cent.

IPOs that more-than-doubled investors money

The companies that have more than doubled investors money include Easy Trip Planners, Clean Science and Technology, Macrotech Developers, Latent View Analytics, Stove Kraft, Sigachi Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem and Nazara Technologies.