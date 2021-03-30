Barbeque-Nation IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, Link Intime websites; listing date

Barbeque Nation is promoted by Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani and Suchitra Dhanani.

The casual dining chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality is likely to finalise the basis of the allotment of the IPO later this week on April 1, 2021. The Rs 453-crore public issue was subscribed nearly 6 times and was sold in the range of Rs 498-500 per share. The issue received bids for 2.99 crore shares against 49.99 lakh shares on offer. Barbeque Nation Hospitality owns and operates Barbeque Nation restaurants. Barbeque-Nation Hospitality shares are likely to list on stock exchanges on April 7, 2021.

Once the basis of allotment of funds is done, funds will be unblocked from the ASBA account on April 5 and equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on April 6, 2021, according to the company’s RHP. The company is promoted by Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani and Suchitra Dhanani. Investors who had bid for Barbeque-Nation Hospitality during IPO can check their subscription status through the Link Intime India and BSE, once the basis of share allotment is completed. Link Intime India is the registrar to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality IPO, a SEBI-registered entity that processes all applications electronically and takes care of the allotment and refund process.

Check Barbeque-Nation Hospitality share allotment status via Link Intime India

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Barbeque-Nation Hospitality — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been subscribed and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Barbeque-Nation Hospitality via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and Barbeque-Nation Hospitality as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.