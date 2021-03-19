Anupam Rasayan IPO: Check share allotment via BSE, KFin Tech website; grey market premium, listing date

The grey market premium of Anupam Rasayan shares was seen at Rs 100 over IPO price. Image: Anupam Rasayan website

Anupam Rasayan India is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of the IPO on Friday, March 19, 2021. The Rs 760-crore initial public offering was subscribed 44 times. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs Rs 553-555 per share. According to the Anupam Rasayan India’s prospectus, initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on March 22, and the credit of equity shares to the depository accounts of allottees will happen on March 23. Anupam Rasayan will make its stock market debut on March 24, 2021. The grey market premium of Anupam Rasayan shares was seen at Rs 100 over IPO price. On Friday, Anupam Rasayan shares were trading at Rs 655 over IPO price, up 18 per cent in the grey market, according to data provided by UnlistedArena.com, which tracks grey market.

Once the basis of share allotment is done, investors can check their subscription status in Anupam Rasayan via the registrar’s website, i.e. from KFin Technologies Private Limited, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing, and from the BSE website. The recent trend in IPO listings exhibits that stocks tend to give up some of the gains after listing at high premiums, says Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares. He added that the stock may list in a range of Rs 630-670 if the market recovers. “Hence, in my personal opinion a street smart approach is required, I would like to book short term profits and wait for good opportunities in quality companies,” said Doshi.

How to check Anupam Rasyan share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under ‘IPO Status’ section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit.

Check Anupam Rasyan share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Anupam Rasyan is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Anupam Rasyan India Ltd’ from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

(The recommendation in this story is by the respective research and brokerage firm. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)