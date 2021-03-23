Anupam Rasayan, Craftsman, Laxmi, Kalyan Jewellers IPOs listing this week; check listing day strategy

India's primary markets have seen 10 companies’ shares listings so far in the calendar year 2021, raising a cumulative of Rs 14,538 crore.

India’s share markets are in for four IPOs’ listings this week — Anupam Rasayan, Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic and Kalyan Jewellers. The initial public offerings of these four companies closed last week. On Tuesday, Anupam Rasayan India, Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic Industries, were trading with Rs 70, Rs 20 and Rs 70 premiums in the grey market, respectively. Kalyan Jewellers India shares were trading at a discount in the grey market.

India’s primary markets have seen 10 companies’ shares listings so far in the calendar year 2021, raising a cumulative of Rs 14,538 crore. The total number of companies which hit the bourses in the previous calendar year was 15.

Also read: Kalyan Jewellers IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, Link Intime India; grey market premium vanishes

Listing day strategy for Anupam Rasayan, Craftsman, Laxmi Organic, Kalyan Jewellers IPOs

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday), all four of these will make their share market debut this week in back-to-back listings. On Wednesday, Anupam Rasayan India shares will make their stock market debut. Upon listing, Anupam Rasayan India will join listed peers such as PI Industries, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd and SRF Ltd. Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, advised investors to book listing gains in Anupam Rasayan, Craftsman, Laxmi Organic and Kalyan Jewellers, if they list above 30-50 per cent premium over the IPO price. “At least half of the positions should be booked,” Wagh added.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, told Financial Express Online that investors should consider booking profits in Anupam Rasayan on listing. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs Rs 553-555 per share. Similarly, Garg doesn’t expect much firecrackers on Craftsman Automation listing day.

Laxmi Organic Industries and Craftsman Automation IPOs will list on stock exchanges on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Garg sees listing gains of over 70 per cent in Laxmi Organic Industries and has advised investors to hold this stock for mid-long term. For Kalyan Jewellers India, shares of which will list on Friday, March 26, 2021, Garg has insisted investors to exit at listing and wait for any correction in the stock or switch to Titan Company for long-term investment.

On all of the 4 IPOs, Aditya Kondawar, Founder and COO, JST Investments, had advised not to apply for listing gains nor for long-term. Kondawar told Financial Express Online that as the market takes notice of the risks in them, it seems they may list at a small premium or at par or if markets get more spooked, even at a discount. For the people who bought and got shares in the allotment, Kondawar has suggested them to exit immediately.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research and brokerage firm. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)