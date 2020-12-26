Antony Waste IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, registrar’s website; grey market premium, listing date

The Rs 300-crore Antony Waste Handling Cell initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 15.04 times during the three-day bidding process

The Rs 300-crore Antony Waste Handling Cell initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 15.04 times during the three-day bidding process. The municipal solid waste management company’s IPO was fully subscribed within a few hours of opening and joined the likes of Burger King India and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities’ public issues, which too witnessed oversubscription within a few hours of opening. The grey market premium of Antony Waste Handling Cell shares was hit by Indian share market volatility. At the time of IPO closing, Antony Waste shares were quoting a premium of Rs 40 or 12.6 per cent, to trade at Rs 355 apiece over the issue price of Rs 315 apiece.

With a surge in Indian share market, Antony Waste Handling Cell shares grey market premium soared and were seen trading at Rs 495 apiece, implying Rs 180 or 57 per cent premium over the IPO price. Abhay Doshi, Founder- UnlistedArena.com dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online, that the premium volatility in Antony Waste Handling Cell has not been less than a rollercoaster ride. “The premium which was down at Rs 30-35, shot up after an unexpected participation in HNI and QIB category at the last moment, resulting in extreme volatility in grey market,” Doshi added.

Antony Waste shares are likely to be listed on January 1, 2021 as the predicted share allotment date is December 30, 2020. According to some analysts, it may see an early share allotment and listing like Mrs Bectors Food Specialities. The listing date may get finalised after the completion of the share allotment process.

Check Antony Waste Handling Cell share allotment status via registrar’s website

Those who had placed bids for Antony Waste Handling Cell issue can check the subscription status on the registrar’s website. Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. The share allotment status will be updated on its website. To check the status, select the company name as ‘Antony Waste Handling Cell – IPO’ from the drop-down list. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter your permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

How to check Antony Waste share allotment status from BSE website

Another way to check Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO allotment status is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Investors will have to select the issue type as ‘equity’, and then the issue name as ‘Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd’ from the drop-down list. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.