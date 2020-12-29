Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, Link Intime India website

Those who had placed bids for Antony Waste Handling Cell issue can check the subscription status on BSE and registrar’s website

The share allotment in Rs 300-crore Antony Waste Handling Cell initial public offer (IPO) is likely to be finalised today. The last public issue of the calendar year 2020 was subscribed 15.04 times and received bids for 10.02 crore shares against the offer size of 66.66 lakh shares. The grey market premium in the municipal solid waste management company has fallen to Rs 115 from Rs 180 last week. Antony Waste Handling Cell shares were last seen trading at Rs 430 per share in the grey market, implying a premium of 36.5 per cent over the issue price of Rs 315 apiece.

Antony Waste Handling Cell shares are likely to be listed on January 1, 2021, on BSE and NSE. Those who had placed bids for Antony Waste Handling Cell issue can check the subscription status on the registrar’s website, i.e. from Link Intime India and from BSE website. Pavitra Shetty, Independent Analyst/ Co-Founder and Trainer, Tips2Trade, told Financial Express Online that investors who have received allotted shares should remain patient and not get swayed by short term volatility.

How to check Antony Waste share allotment status via Link Intime India’s website

The registrar to the Antony Waste Handling Cell issue is Link Intime India, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Antony Waste Handling Cell – IPO’ from the drop-down list on Link Intime India website. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

Check Antony Waste Handling Cell share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Antony Waste Handling Cell is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd’ from the drop-down list. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.