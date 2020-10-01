Angel Broking IPO: How to check share allotment status via BSE, registrar websites

Angel Broking has finalised the basis of allotment today and shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges on October 5

The Rs 600-crore Angel Broking IPO was subscribed nearly 4 times on the final day of the bidding process. The issue did not get as much investor interest as that of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPOs, which saw 47 times and 149 times subscription, respectively. However, Angel Broking IPO was largely backed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The company has finalised the basis of allotment today and shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges on October 5, 2020. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 305-306 and was sold during September 22-24.

Retail investors subscribed their portion 4.31 times, while QIBs bid for shares 5.74 times. Non-institutional investors (NII) failed to fully subscribe to their reserved portion and received bids for only 69 per cent of NII quota. Investors who bid for the issue can check their share allotment status through registrar’s website and BSE website. Today, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals shares saw a bumper listing at 115 per cent premium over IPO price, beating the Happiest Minds Technologies and Route Mobile shares listing gains.

How to check Angel Broking allotment status-

Link Intime India Private Limited, a SEBI-registered entity, is the registrar of the Angel Broking IPO, which is responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Investors who have placed bids for the Angel Broking IPO can check the allotment status on Link Intime India website. Select the company name as ‘Angel Broking Limited – IPO’ from the drop-down list. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter your permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

How to check via BSE website-

Another way to check Angel Broking allotment status is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Investors will have to select the issue type as ‘equity’, and then the issue name as ‘Angel Broking Ltd’ from the drop-down list. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.