Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar share price listed at a significant discount to the issue price of Rs 212 per share. The shares listed at Rs 200 per share, a 5% discount on NSE. On BSE, the shares listed at Rs 195 per share.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Subscription details

A quick look at the issue. This was a book-built issue of Rs 440 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 2.08 crore shares. The issue was subscribed 3.41 times. The retail category was 1.44 times while the QIB section and the NIIs were subscribed 1.18 times and 13 times respectively.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar: IPO objectives

The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue towards its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes .

Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the Issue. KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Business fundamentals

Incorporated in 2003, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) is an India-based processor and exporter of premium basmati rice, operating under the flagship brand ‘Aeroplane’. The company is engaged in the sourcing, processing, aging, packaging, and distribution of basmati rice across domestic and international markets, catering to both retail (B2C) and institutional (B2B) customers.

On the export front, the company has established a presence across multiple geographies, particularly in the Middle East, Europe, and North America, leveraging long-standing customer relationships and distribution networks. Its international business is largely B2B-driven, supplying to distributors, retailers, and private label clients, while its domestic business focuses on branded rice sales through established distribution channels.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO: Expert take

The company ranks among the top three players by revenue in the Indian basmati rice segment, driven by its flagship ‘Aeroplane’ brand, which includes over 40 sub-brands and benefits from more than four decades of market presence.

Speaking on the valuation of the company, Anand Rathi pointed out that “it has established strong brand recall and customer loyalty, enabling pricing power and stable margins.”

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According to the brokerage house, “the company plans to scale up its brand- building and marketing efforts to capitalize on the ongoing shift towards

organized and branded players in the basmati rice segment. The company plans to expand its presence across India, focusing on deeper penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 cities, which offer strong growth potential driven by rising incomes and increasing demand for branded food products.”

Considering these factors, they believe it is an investment option for the longer term.