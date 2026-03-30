The share allotment for Amri Chand Jagdish Kumar’s IPO is expected to be finalized today i.e. March 30. So in case you placed a bid for the offer which opened on March 24 and closed on March 27, your wait is nearly over.

The company is expected to debut on the bourses on Thursday, April 2.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 201 to Rs 212.

If you want to check your IPO allotment status online, here’s a quick and easy guide:

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘AMIRCHAND’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar KFin Technologies.

Select ‘Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) ’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Subscription snapshot

The Amir Chand IPO saw a healthy response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 3.23 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.11 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 12.71 times

Retail Investors: 1.36 times

Grey Market

The grey market premium (GMP) for Amir Chand’s IPO is currently Rs 2.5 suggesting a listing price of Rs 214.5, This reflects a potential gain of over 1% from the upper end of the price band. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unofficial metric to determine the listing price and may not always reflect the actual listing performance.

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IPO details

The public issue of Amir Chand was open for subscription from March 24 to March 27, with the company aiming to raise Rs 440 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 201 and Rs 212 per share.

The book-running lead managers to this IPO are Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services. KFIN Technologies is the registrar to the offer. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on April 2.