Ami Organics Rs 570-crore IPO opens Sep 1; check grey market premium, price band, lot size, bid details

Ami Organics is one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban. Image: reuters

Ami Organics Rs 569.63-crore IPO will open for subscription on 1 September 2021, at a price of Rs 603-610 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each. So far this year, Ami Organics IPO is the 40th issue. Despite filing the preliminary papers with SEBI, the company could not float the IPO in 2018. This is the company’s second attempt at a public issue. In the primary market, Ami Organics shares were seen quoting at a premium of Rs 67 over the IPO price. In the grey market on Friday, Ami Organics shares were trading at Rs 677, a premium of 11 per cent over the issue price, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies.

Ami Organics will join the likes of Aarti Industries, Hikal Ltd, Valiant Organics, Vinati Organics, Neuland Organics and Atul Ltd, once it completes its IPO. Investors can make bids for a minimum of 24 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. This will translate to a minimum investment amount of Rs 14,640 per lot at the upper end of the price band. Up to half of the net offer will be reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The price/earnings ratio based on diluted EPS on a restated consolidated basis for FY 21 for the issuer at the upper end of the price band is as high as 35.59 as compared to the average industry peer group PE ratio of 48.91. The weighted average return on net worth for last year fiscals is 29.09 per cent.

Ami Organics is one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban. Along with the domestic market, Ami Organics supplies Pharma Intermediates used for manufacturing APIs and NCEs to various multi-national pharmaceutical companies which cater to the large and fast-growing markets of Europe, China, Japan, Israel, UK, Latin America and the USA. “Ami Organics has continually invested in R&D activities to stay ahead and create a differentiating factor and sustainability vis-àvis their competitors,” Axis Capital said in an IPO note.

Recently, Ami Organics has completed the acquisition of two additional manufacturing plants operated by Gujarat Organics Ltd (GOL) in line with its inorganic growth strategy of foraying further into the specialty chemicals sector. Specifically, subsequent to the acquisition, it has acquired the preservatives (parabens and parabens formulations which have end usage in cosmetics, animal food and personal care industries) and specialty chemicals business of GOL (with end usage in inter alia the cosmetics, dyes, and agrochemicals industries).