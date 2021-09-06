Ami Organics IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; stock listing on Sep 14

Ami Organics is one of the major manufacturers of pharma intermediates of key APIs having application in high growth therapeutic areas. Image: Amiorganics website

Ami Organics Rs 570-crore IPO, which was subscribed 64.54 times, will finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, 8 September 2021. Upon its stock market debut, Ami Organics will join the listed industry peers such as Aarti Industries, Hikal, Valiant Organics, Vinati Organics, Neuland Organics and Atul Ltd. In the primary market, Ami Organics shares were seen quoting at a premium of Rs 165 over the IPO price of Rs 610 per share. Ami Organics shares were trading at Rs 775, a premium of 27 per cent in the grey market, over the issue price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 9 September, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 13 September. The shares are likely to be listed on 14 September 2021. Analysts say that after the recent turmoil in primary markets, the sentiments of investors are quite shaky. However, Ami Organics got a decent response from investors. “Due to its moderate pricing we may witness reasonable listing gains on its debut. Strong product portfolio and dominating market share may attract investors to bet for the long term,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online.

The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and registrar’s websites. The registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Ami Organics share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Ami Organics — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Ami Organics through BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Ami Organics is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Ami Organics Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)