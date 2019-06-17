Airtel Africa sets IPO price between 80-100 pence share

By: |
Published: June 17, 2019 12:28:23 PM

Airtel Africa also said it intends to list its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the same time as the London listing.

Airtel Africa IPO is expected to raise 595 million pounds.

Airtel Africa Ltd, a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Monday set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its planned initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. The IPO is expected to raise 595 million pounds ($749.05 million) from the issuance of about 595.2 million to 744 million new shares.

The company said the price range values it between 3.01 billion pounds and 3.62 billion pounds at the price range.
Airtel Africa also said it intends to list its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the same time as the London listing.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel’s Africa arm to go for IPO; to be listed on London Stock Exchange

The company said conditional dealings in its shares are expected to begin on or around June 28 and the final pricing will be announced the same day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. Airtel Africa sets IPO price between 80-100 pence share
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop