AGS Transact Tech IPO share allotment: Check status online; grey market premium, listing on Feb 1

AGS Transact Technologies’ Rs 680-crore IPO, which was subscribed 7.79 times, is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment on Thursday, 27 January 2022. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 28 January, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 31 January 2022. The equity shares of AGS Transact Technologies will make their stock market debut on 1st February 2022.

In the primary market, AGS Transact Technologies shares were trading flat. In the grey market, the stocks were trading at their IPO price of Rs 175 per share, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. AGS Transact Technologies will be the first company to list on bourses in calendar year 2022. “The IPO seemed to be richly priced owing to which it got moderate response to its offer. The top and bottom line growth is lacking. On the top of it, broader markets have corrected deeply which may impact its listing. We expect the shares to debut in flattish manner and won’t be surprised if it goes into negative territory on listing,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online.

The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check AGS Transact Technologies share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘AGS Transact Technologies — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in AGS Transact Technologies via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in AGS Transact Technologies is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘AGS Transact Technologies’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

