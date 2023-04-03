scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Aeroflex Industries files draft papers to raise Rs 350 crore via IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by promoter entities — Sat Industries and Italica Global FZC, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Written by PTI
Updated:
Aeroflex Industries ipo
According to merchant banking sources, the size of the IPO is estimated at Rs 350 crore.

Stainless steel flexible hose manufacturer Aeroflex Industries Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise Rs 350 crore through an initial share-sale. The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by promoter entities — Sat Industries and Italica Global FZC, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS comprises sale of 1.23 crore shares by Sat Industries Ltd and up to 52 lakh shares by Italica Global FZC. At present, Sat Industries owns 92.18 per cent stake in the company, while Italica Global FZC holds 6.52 per cent stake.

Also Read

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to the extent of Rs 35 crore for the payment of debt, Rs 84 crore for funding its working capital requirements, and a certain amount will be used for general corporate purposes and acquisitions for inorganic growth.

Also Read
Also Read

According to merchant banking sources, the size of the IPO is estimated at Rs 350 crore. The Mumbai-based Aeroflex is a manufacturer and supplier of metallic flexible flow solution products, catering to global markets. It exports its products to more than 80 countries including Europe, USA and others and generates 80 per cent of its revenue from exports.

For Fiscal 2022, Aeroflex generated consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 240.8 crore and profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 27.5 crore. Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

More Stories on
IPO
Markets
Sebi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 15:32 IST

Stock Market