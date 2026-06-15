As activity in the Indian primary market picks up, another company is set to open its public offering next week. Jewellery manufacturer Advit Jewels will open its public offer for bidding on Tuesday, June 23.

The jewellery maker has fixed the e price band at Rs 130 to Rs 138 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

In the unlisted markets, the Jaipur-headquartered company’s shares are trading at a premium of more than 59%. Here are 5 key details you should know about the offer.

#1 Advit Jewels IPO: Issue size and GMP

Advit Jewels issue is completely a fresh issue worth Rs 165.16 crore, as the company will issue 1.20 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The IPO will be managed by Holani Consultants Private, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

As per the latest available data, the company’s shares are trading in the unlisted markets at a premium of Rs 82 or 59.2%, implying an estimated listing price of Rs 220, based on the upper end of the price band.

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#2 Advit Jewels IPO: Subscription timeline

The issue will open for anchor bidding on Monday, June 22, and just the very next day, on Tuesday, June 23, it will open for public bidding. The IPO will close its bidding on Thursday, June 25.

Share allotment is expected to be finalised by Monday, June 29, while eligible shareholders will receive the shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, June 30, and the refund process will also take place on the same date.

Tentatively, the jewellery firm is expected to hit the bourses on Wednesday, July 1.

#3 Advit Jewels IPO: Lot Size

Retail investors are required to bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 100 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 13,800, based on the upper end. For small non-institutional investors, the lot size stands at 15, equating to 1,500 shares, and big NIIs are required to bid for a minimum of 73 lots.

#4 Advit Jewels IPO: Utilization of Proceeds

The gross proceeds raised via the issue will be mostly used for funding its working capital requirements and repayment of its debts. Of the total float, Rs 65 crore will be deployed in significant movements towards raw material, work in progress, finished goods, and trade receivables, the company said in its RHP.

Also, Rs 65 crore will be deployed by Advit Jewels for repayment/pre-payment of its outstanding borrowings. As of May 22, 2026, the firm’s total secured borrowings stood at Rs 75.12 crore, while the remaining proceeds will be utilised towards general corporate purposes.

#5 Advit Jewels IPO: Key Risks

The jewellery maker’s IPO is vulnerable to several risks, some of which include heavy reliance on precious metals like gold and diamonds and their price volatility. The company’s business operations are heavily concentrated in Jaipur city; any disruptions here make it vulnerable to regional risks.

Additionally, risks associated with inventory management, high attrition rate, limited number of suppliers and procurers, and seasonal fluctuations should be watched out for.