In case you are wondering whether your bid for the Advit Jewels IPO was successful or not, your wait is nearly over. The share allotment for the offer is likely to be finalised today, i.e. June 29.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 130 – 138 per share.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check Advit Jewels IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Advit Jewels’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Advit Jewels’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar Bigshare Services

Select ‘Advit Jewels’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Subscription snapshot

The Advit Jewels IPO saw a blockbuster response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, its overall subscription stood at 212.63 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 174.98 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 536.38 times

Retail Investors: 95.30 times

Advit Jewels IPO: Grey Market premium

The grey market premium for the Advit Jewels IPO is currently around Rs 52, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 190. This translates into a gain more than 37% from the upper end of the price end.

However, it is important to note that GMP is an unofficial indicator of the listing price and fluctuates based on market mood conditions. .

Advit Jewels IPO details

The IPO had opened for bidding on June 23 and closed on June 25, receiving a stellar subscription. The offer is entirely a fresh issue, with the company raising Rs 165.16 crore via the issuance of 1.20 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

The issue is being managed by Holani Consultants Pvt, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the offer. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on Tuesday, July 1.