Aditya Birla Capital Sun Life IPO: Check share allotment status, grey market premium; stock listing on Oct 11

At the upper price band of Rs 712, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is available at P/E of 39x (FY21) which appears reasonably priced.

Aditya Birla Capital Sun Life AMC’s Rs 2,768.26-crore IPO, which was subscribed 5.25 times, will finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, 6 October 2021. The shares were seen trading weak in the primary market on Monday. In the grey market, Aditya Birla Capital Sun Life AMC shares were trading at Rs 2 discount over the IPO price of Rs 712 per share, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 7 October 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 8 October 2021.

The equity shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on 11 October 2021. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Analysts say that as expected, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC got moderate response owing to the issue being priced on the higher side leaving little room for short term subscribers. “The listing may not be fanciful and the IPO should list somewhere around the issue price. Although, the prospect of the industry looks very promising considering the increasing financial literacy in India. However, there are different options available in the sector too,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online.

How to check Aditya Birla Capital Sun Life AMC share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Aditya Birla Capital Sun Life AMC share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life AMC can also be checked via the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). From this link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘Aditya Birla Capital Sun Life AMC’ as the issue type from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

