Aditya Birla Capital board gives in-principle approval for AMC arm IPO

“The board of directors of Aditya Birla Capital has provided its in-principle approval to explore an initial public offering of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a material subsidiary of the company subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations,” Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.
The company did not share any other details.
As per Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, it has a total domestic assets under management (AUM) of over to Rs 2,38,000 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.