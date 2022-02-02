Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment tomorrow; Here’s how to check status online via BSE, Link Intime website

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Adani Wilmar IPO is expected to take place tomorrow, and if allotted, then the shares will be credited to the demat account of bidders on or after 7

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment is likely to happen on Thursday (3 February 2022). The Rs 3,600 crore public issue of Adani Wilmar, the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group of Singapore, saw more than 17 times subscription. The FMCG food company had set a price band of Rs 218-230 per share for the IPO, which opened for bidding from 27 January to 31 January. The finalization of basis of share allotment of Adani Wilmar IPO is expected to take place tomorrow, and if allotted, then the shares will be credited to the demat account of bidders on or after 7 February. The allotment status can be checked on IPO registrar Link Intime’s website or on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment status check through BSE website

– Go to BSE website and click on ‘Equity’

– Select Adani Wilmar Ltd. in ‘Issue Name’

– Enter the Application number and enter the PAN number

– Click on ‘I’m not a robot’ and then click on ‘Search’

– The allotment status will be shown on your screen

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment status check through LinkIntime website

– Go to LinkIntime website

– Select Adani Wilmar Ltd. from the drop-down menu

– Enter the PAN Number

– Click on ‘Search’

– The allotment status will be shown on the screen

Adani Wilmar IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Adani Wilmar shares are commanding a premium of Rs 32 in the grey market on Wednesday. The company’s shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges such as BSE and NSE on 8 February. Adani Wilmar IPO comprised only fresh issue of equity shares. The retail investors section was subscribed 3.92 times, while non-institutional investors bid for 56 times more shares than the 2.15 crore shares reserved for them. Qualified institutional investors put in bids for 5.73 times of the portion reserved for them. The proceeds of the public issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions.

Incorporated in 1999, Adani Wilmar is an FMCG food company that offers most of the essential kitchen commodities, including edible oil, flour, rice, pulses and sugar. The company sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand. Apart from cooking oils, it sells food products like rice, wheat flour, and sugar. The company also sells non-food products like soap, handwash, and sanitisers.