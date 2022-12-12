Abans Holdings IPO subscription opens; check price band, GMP, allotment date, should you apply?

Abans Holdings IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, 12 December, and will close on 15 December 2022. The company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 256 – 270 per equity share. Abans Holdings aims to raise Rs 345.60 crore from this IPO. The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of up to 38 lakh and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal. Abans Holdings IPO shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 15 today. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the IPO. Abans Holdings shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE on 23 December 2022. Sula Vineyards IPO also opened for public subscription on Monday.

Abans Holdings IPO key details

IPO size: The financial services company plans to raise Rs 345.60 crore from its public offer.

IPO lot size: Bidders can apply for the public issue in lots and one lot of the issue comprises 55 shares.

IPO application limit: An investor can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

IPO share allotment date: Finalisation of share allocation is most likely on 20 December 2022.

Should you subscribe to Abans Holdings IPO?

“There is huge competition in broking industry with top key companies having majority of market share, while Abans is relatively unknown brand in the market. Based on FY22 earnings, the company is valued at 20.2x P/E, 1.7x P/BV and 1.9x EV/Sales. The focus of the company is on nurturing long-term relationships with their trading counterparts as well as HNI and institutional clients and providing service to them. The expansion into warehousing business, strong sector potential is key positive, while valuation seems pricey based on current financial position,” said Reliance Securities in its IPO note.

AHL represents the financial services arm of the Abans Group. They operate a diversified global financial services business, headquartered in India, providing NBFC services, multi-asset global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client broking, asset management & investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients.

“Since the inception of AHL in 2009-10, they have grown from being a commodities trading company into a diversified multi-asset and multi-national financial services company having varied financial services businesses which are mainly organised under the heads – Finance Business, Agency Business and Capital and other businesses,” said Axis Capital in its IPO note.

