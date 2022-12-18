Abans Holdings IPO share allotment: know date, GMP; check how to see status online

Abans Holdings IPO, which concluded on 15 December, was subscribed 1.10 times on the last day of the bidding. The IPO received bids for 1.40 crore shares against 1.28 crore on the offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 4.1 times the allotted quota. Meanwhile, high networth individuals (HNIs) bought 1.48 times the reserved portion and retail investors bought 40% shares of the quota set aside for them. The company had reserved 10% of the offer for QIBs, 30% for high networth individuals (HNIs/NIIs), and the balance 60% for retail. The Rs 345.6-crore public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 102.60 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 243 crore by promoter Abhishek Bansal.

Abans Holdings IPO share allotment will be finalised by Tuesday, 20 December. Unsuccessful participants will get their refunds by 21 December, and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors by 22 December. Abans Holdings shares will debut on BSE and NSE, on 23 December. The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for augmentation of capital base of its NBFC subsidiary Abans Finance. Abans Holdings grey market premium (GMP) was nil on Friday.

How to check Abans Holdings IPO share allotment status

How to check Abans Holdings IPO share allotment status online via BSE

– Visit the official website of BSE (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.)

– Select Abans Holdings IPO in the menu. The name of the company will be available only after the finalisation of the share allotment status.

– Enter your application number allotted for Abans Holdings IPO.

– Then enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN card number).

– Click on ‘I’m not a robot’ and confirm the captcha.

– Click ‘Submit’. You will be able to see the Abans Holdings IPO allotment status displayed on the screen.

How to check Abans Holdings IPO share allotment status online via Bigshare Services

– Go to the official website of the registrar of the IPO that is KFin Technologies (https://www.bigshareonline.com/Index.aspx)

– Click on IPO Allotment status and then select a server to proceed

– Select the name of the IPO (Abans Holdings) under the ‘company selection’ dropbox.

– Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Beneficiary ID or PAN ID.

– Enter the application details to see the allotment status.

AHL represents the financial services arm of the Abans Group. They operate a diversified global financial services business, headquartered in India, providing NBFC services, multi-asset global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client broking, asset management & investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients.