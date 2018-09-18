Aavas Financiers aims Rs 1,734 cr via IPO

The housing finance company has set a price band of Rs 818 to Rs 821 per share for its three-day IPO, scheduled to open on September 25. (Facebook)

Jaipur-based Aavas Financiers is planning to raise around Rs 1,734 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Bids can be made for a minimum of 18 equity shares and multiples of 18 thereof. The global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue are ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global markets, Edelweiss Financial Services, Spark Capital Advisors and HDFC Bank.The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Of the Rs 1,734 crore worth IPO, aroundRs 1,334 crore would be through offer for sale.

The object of the net proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting capital base to meet the future capital requirements arising out of growth.