The Indian IPO pipeline keeps running hot as four mainboard issues are set to open on Thursday, October 15. These issues will bid for three days and close their subscription window on Monday, October 19. From Zetwerk’s Rs 5,012 crore offer to Bonfiglioli Transmissions’ Rs 2,534 crore offer, Indian primary markets are set to witness a hectic week.

Defence equipment manufacturer Tonbo Imaging’s long-pending issue worth Rs 852 crore, and MedTech Sahajanand Medical Technologies’ offer of Rs 475 crore will also unfold on Thursday. Together, these issues will raise over Rs 8,873 crore. Here are the major IPO’s you need to monitor for Thursday.

Zetwerk IPO to raise Rs 5,012 crore

Zetwerk’s IPO of Rs 5,012.33 crore is a book build issue comprising a fresh component of 18.75 crore shares amounting to Rs 2,830 crore. Investors will offload 14.45 crore shares through the offer-for-sale route, aggregating to Rs 2,182.33 crore.

The issue price band for the Zetwerk IPO is fixed at Rs 143 to Rs 151. As per the latest update, the grey market premium for Zetwerk’s stock stood at Rs 18 or 10.60%, translating into an estimated listing price of Rs 169.

However, readers must know that GMP is not an official metric to determine the listing price and fluctuates based on market mood and sentiment. To apply, retail investors need to bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 99 shares, equating to an investment of Rs 14,949.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is handling the IPO, while KFin Technologies is its registrar. The company plans to deploy fresh proceeds towards paying off its debt and financing its growth ventures.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO to raise Rs 2,533 crore

Bonfiglioli Transmissions’ issue worth Rs 2,533.66 crore will open for public bidding on October 15, as its promoter group, Bonfiglioli S.p.A., will offload 4.32 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each through the OFS route.

The power transmission firm has fixed its share price band at Rs 558 to Rs 586 per share. Eligible employees shall receive a discount of Rs 29 per share. To participate in the Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO, investors need to bid for a minimum of 25 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Over the previous few sessions, trackers reported a volatile trend for Bonfiglioli Transmissions GMP. Its shares were trading in the unlisted markets at Rs 741, reflecting a premium of Rs 155 or 26.45% per share. This translates into gains of Rs 3,875 per lot.

Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities, and Jefferies India Pvt. are the merchant bankers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the offer.

Tonbo Imaging IPO to raise Rs 852 crore through OFS

Investor groups of Tonbo Imaging will offload 1.22 crore shares of Rs 2 each to raise Rs 852.18 crore for its IPO. JM Financial and IIFL Capital Services are the lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the offer.

The share price band for Tonbo Imaging’s IPO is fixed at Rs 665 to Rs 700 per share, and retail applicants must bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 21 shares, reflecting a transaction of Rs 14,700 in order to participate.

Tonbo Imaging IPO’s GMP is showing an upward trend and was last reported at Rs 460, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 1,160. This reflects gains worth Rs 9,600 per lot.

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Sahajanand Medical Technologies to offload 1.38 crore shares

The medtech’s issue is entirely an offer for sale of 1.38 crore shares, amounting to Rs 475.48 crore. The share price band for this has been fixed at Rs 327 to Rs 344, and investors need to bid for 43 shares and multiples thereafter to participate.

Based on the upper end of the price band, this reflects a transaction of Rs 14,792, as one lot comprises 43 shares. As per trackers, the company’s stock was trading at a premium of Rs 42 or 10.17%, in the unlisted markets. This estimates a likely listing price of Rs 386 and gains worth Rs 1,806 per lot.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Avendus Capital Pvt, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India) Pvt, and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are handling the IPO, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar.

IPO subscription timeline

All these mainboard issues will open for public bidding on October 15 and wrap up their subscription process by October 19. The share allotment process is expected to get completed by October 21, and bidders are likely to be credited with their shares and requisite refunds by October 22.

Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Tonbo Imaging, and Sahajanand Medical Technologie will list on the BSE and NSE on October 23.