Did you bid for Rajputana Stainless and are still thinking why the allotment hasn’t been finalised yet? The allotment of shares has been deferred to March 17. The company stated that this is after SEBI stepped in after “unsolicited emails.”

“We understand that unsolicited emails and video material making an invitation to participate in the Initial Public Offering (IPO/Issue) of Rajputana Stainless (Company) have been inadvertently shared by the company through email to certain individuals and entities,” said the company in a notification.

Now, the SEBI has given investors an option to withdraw their bids till March 16.

The withdrawal can be done by submitting a request to the concerned Designated Intermediary, who shall assist in such withdrawal of the bid.

“Investors/bidders should further note that bidding in the offer was closed on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, and accordingly, no further bids would be accepted in the offer,” read the notification.

Rajputana Stainless: When is allotment and listing?

Earlier, the allotment for the Rajputana Stainless IPO was supposed to be finalised on March 12. The IPO opened for bidding on March 09 and closed on March 11. As of now, the shares will list on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, on March 19.

Rajputana Stainless: Key details

The company raised Rs 254.98 crore via a combination of 1.47 crore fresh shares aggregating to Rs 178.73 crores and an offer for sale of 0.63 crore shares amounting to Rs 76.25 crores. The company set the issue price at Rs 122 per equity share.

Rajputana Stainless: Lot size

A retail applicant could file for a minimum of 110 shares in a lot, amounting to Rs 13,420. The lot size investment for a small NII was 15 lots of 1,650 shares, aggregating to Rs 2 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 75 lots of 8,250 shares, totalling to Rs 10 lakh.

Rajputana Stainless: Book runner and registrar

Nirbhay Capital Services was the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

About Rajputana Stainless

Rajputana Stainless is in the business of manufacturing long and flat stainless-steel products. Incorporated in 1991, the company offers a range of stainless steel products, including billets, forging ingots, rolled black and bright bars, flat & patti, and other ancillary products, in over 80 diverse grades.

The company uses its expertise and infrastructure to supply raw materials for various industries, including seamless pipes, aerospace, forging, oil and gas, defence, automotive, aviation, and precision engineering.