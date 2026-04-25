The NSE IPO is moving closer to the eventual listing bit by bit. After nearly a decade of waiting, delays, and repeated speculation,there have been some definite steps.

NSE IPO: Why is April 27 important

What’s changed now? And why is the coming week suddenly so important?

At the centre of the latest development is a key step taken by NSE. The exchange has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from existing shareholders who may want to sell their stake in the upcoming IPO.

The deadline for submitting these EOIs ends on April 27, 2026 5 pm. This makes the coming week crucial, as it will indicate how many shareholders are willing to participate in the offer-for-sale (OFS) component

NSE IPO EOI deadline: Why this week is critical

But here is the bigger question – does submitting an EOI mean you will definitely sell shares?

Not really. It only shows intent. The final decision will depend on multiple factors later in the process.

Moreover, it is also interesting to note that NSE has also set some strict rules. Shareholders who choose to sell in the IPO cannot return as investors in the same issue.

It is a one-way decision. This means either exit now or stay invested. On top of that, any remaining shares will be locked in for six months after listing. These conditions make the EOI decision even more crucial for investors to watch.

Another development to note of the upcoming IPO picking pace is the scale of preparations. NSE has reportedly appointed around 20 merchant bankers, making it one of the largest such mandates in India. Names include Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Capital Markets, JP Morgan, and Citigroup. Apart from this, several legal firms and intermediaries have also been brought on board.

Furthermore, it is important to note that there is still no official confirmation on the IPO size, market estimates suggest a potential issue of over Rs 20,000 crore. However, these remain speculative for now.

NSE IPO shares in unlisted market: What price trends indicate

Meanwhile, activity in the unlisted market is also giving clues about investor sentiment. NSE shares are currently trading around Rs 1,925. This indicates a gain of about 18.5% from the recent low of Rs 1,625, but also a decline of nearly 19.8% from the peak of Rs 2,400.

At current levels, NSE’s implied valuation in the unlisted market stands close to Rs 4.7 lakh crore.

However, it is important to note that unlisted market prices are speculative and not official. It changes based on market sentiment.

Why is NSE IPO taking so long to list?

The NSE first filed its draft papers in 2016. The exchange aimed to raise around Rs 10,000 crore.

However, due to regulatory concerns, especially around the co-location issue, halted progress.

Thereafter, following investigations, legal issues, and governance questions delayed the IPO for many years.

A breakthrough came in 2025. This is after regulatory settlements and improved compliance, helped NSE secure the necessary comfort from regulators.

Now the key question everyone is thinking – are we finally close?

While timelines are still not officially announced, the EOI process, banker appointments, and renewed activity suggest that the long wait may be nearing its end. For now, all eyes are on April 27.

Disclaimer: The ongoing developments regarding the NSE IPO, including the expression of interest deadline and unlisted market trends, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. As IPO timelines and valuations remain speculative and subject to regulatory approvals, readers should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions. Past performance or unlisted market premiums are not reliable indicators of future listing results.

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