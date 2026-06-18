The momentum in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) market is picking up. The latest to join the IPO pipeline is Waterways Leisure Tourism. The company, which is opening on June 23, has a price band ranging between Rs 769 and Rs 808 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. The IPO of the company will close its subscription on June 25.

The issue is a book-built issue of Rs 585 crore via an entirely fresh issue of 0.72 crore shares.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on June 29, while the listing on the bourses, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on July 01, as per the tentative schedule.

IPO Book runner and registrar

Centrum Capital is working as the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Objectives

The proceeds from the fresh issue of Rs 480 crores will be paid towards deposits, lease rental and monthly lease payments of its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Private Limited (Baycruise IFSC), while the remaining proceeds will be used for General Corporate Purposes.

Waterways Leisure Tourism: Financial snapshot

Its revenue from operations dropped marginally to Rs 580 crores during FY26 as against Rs 597.68 crores during FY25. Its net profit stood at Rs 52 crores in FY26, slumping 69% year-over-year from Rs 168.19 crores during FY25.

About Waterways Leisure Tourism

Waterways Leisure Tourism currently operates a cruise vessel, the MV Empress. In FY5, the company accounted for almost 79% of the market share in value terms. Its cruise vessel primarily sails to domestic destinations such as Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, Lakshadweep, Visakhapatnam and Puducherry.

The Company offers international itineraries to Hambantota, Trincomalee, and Jaffna (Sri Lanka), Phuket (Thailand), Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi (Malaysia). Its itineraries are designed to showcase India’s coastal regions and cultural heritage.