Waterways Leisure Tourism has opened its issue for bidding today. The company has set the price band between Rs 769 -808 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. The IPO of the company will close its subscription on June 25. The company aims to raise Rs 585 crore via an entirely fresh issue of 0.72 crore shares.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: GMP

The shares of the company were trading at a price of Rs 820 in the grey market, attracting a premium of a mere 1.5%.

However, it is important to note that trading shares in the grey market is not official. The premium is often an indicator of investor sentiment, and the actual listing price could be very different.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on June 29, while the listing on the bourses, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on July 01, as per the tentative schedule.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Book runner and registrar

Centrum Capital is working as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Objectives

The proceeds from the fresh issue of Rs 480 crores will be paid towards deposits, lease rental and monthly lease payments of its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Private Limited (Baycruise IFSC), while the remaining proceeds will be used for General Corporate Purposes.

Waterways Leisure Tourism: Financial snapshot

The parent of Cordelia Cruise’s revenue from operations dropped marginally to Rs 580 crores during FY26 as against Rs 597.68 crores during FY25. Its net profit stood at Rs 52 crores in FY26, slumping 69% year-over-year from Rs 168.19 crores during FY25.

Waterways Leisure Tourism: Expert’s take

“With no direct listed Indian peer, valuation benchmarks against Wonderla Holidays (20-25x EV/EBITDA) and premium hotel operators (15-20x), though neither captures the operating leverage of a cruise platform at fleet inflection. The re-rating case rests on FY28 forward multiples, contingent on Norwegian Sky’s load factor ramp post-delivery,” said Deven Choksey Research in an IPO note.

However, the brokerage house pointed out that single-vessel dependency until Q3FY27, with no operational fallback, ageing new vessels (23-25 years old) carrying fixed charter obligations of $16 million per ship per annum regardless of utilisation, is a key risk.

Along with an untested simultaneous ramp of two ships into an underpenetrated market, Rs 480 crore of IPO proceeds flowing to a promoter-group IFSC entity via a related party lease structure, and EBITDA margin compression from 36% to 20% in FY26 with recovery contingent entirely on fleet execution are also to be looked upon.