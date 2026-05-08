Value 360 Communications closed its SME IPO on May 06 to raise Rs 41.69 crore. At the end of bidding, the issue was subscribed 1.2 times. However, the retail portion of the IPO remained undersubscribed at 77%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the subscription by booking it 17 times on Day 01 itself. The Non-Institutional Investors section was booked 1.24 times.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: Key details

The issue was opened for bidding on May 04. The company has issued 42.5 lakh equity shares for a face value of Rs 10. The price band was between Rs 95 and Rs 98 per equity share. The company sold 38.3 lakh fresh shares and pushed out 4.24 lakh shares via offer for sale.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the Value 360 Communications shares is likely to be on May 07, while the listing is expected on May 11, as per the tentative schedule. The company’s shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: Book runner and registrar

Horizon Management is the lead book runner of the IPO, while KFIN Technologies is working as the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Aikyam Capital Pvt.Ltd.

Objectives of Value 360 Communications SME IPO

The company will be using funds for the working capital requirements, capital expenditure towards infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and investment in an influencer marketing platform. Some of the raised funds will go towards the general corporate purpose.

About Value 360 Communications

Value 360 Communications is an integrated marketing and PR solutions provider in India. The company offers a wide range of strategic communication services, including Investor Relations, Crisis Communication, Reputation Management, Digital PR Solutions, and End-to-End Campaign Management.

The company operates on a highly scalable and asset-light business model, generating revenue through a mix of retainer-based and project-based contracts. This model ensures a steady income while allowing flexibility to take on specialised campaigns.