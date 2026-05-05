Value 360 Communications launched its SME IPO today, on May 4, to raise Rs 41.69 crore. The issue will end on May 6. The company has issued 42.5 lakh equity shares for a face value of Rs 10. The price band has been set between Rs 95 and Rs 98 per equity share. The company is selling 38.3 lakh fresh shares, and pushing out 4.24 lakh shares via offer for sale.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: First-day subscription status

At the end of the first day’s bidding, the IPO was subscribed 0.46 times, which excludes the Market Maker’s portion. However, demand from retail investors remained muted as that category was booked 0.06 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors section was booked 0.40 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the subscription by booking it 17 times on Day 01.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the Value 360 Communications shares is likely to be on May 7, while the listing is expected on May 11, as per the tentative schedule. The company’s shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: Book runner and registrar

Horizon Management is the lead book runner of the IPO, while KFIN Technologies is working as the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Aikyam Capital Pvt. Ltd.

Objectives of Value 360 Communications SME IPO

The company will be using funds for the working capital requirements, capital expenditure towards infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and investment in an influencer marketing platform. Some of the raised funds will go towards the general corporate purpose.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO lot size

A retail applicant needs to apply for a minimum of 2 lots that contain 2,400 shares, amounting to Rs 2.35 lakh, as per the upper price band. The minimum investment for a High Networth Individual is 3 lots of 3,600 shares, totalling Rs 3.52 lakh.

About Value 360 Communications

Value 360 Communications is an integrated marketing and PR solutions provider in India. The company offers a wide range of strategic communication services, including Investor Relations, Crisis Communication, Reputation Management, Digital PR Solutions, and End-to-End Campaign Management.

The company operates on a highly scalable and asset-light business model, generating revenue through a mix of retainer-based and project-based contracts. This model ensures a steady income while allowing flexibility to take on specialised campaigns.

SECURITIES WARNING: EXTREME INVESTMENT RISK

SME IPOs/Stocks constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. Due to low liquidity, investors must be prepared for severe price volatility and material difficulty in exiting the position. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.