Value 360 Communications will be launching its SME IPO on May 4 to raise Rs 41.69 crore. The issue will end on May 6. The company will be issuing 42.5 lakh equity shares for a face value of Rs 10. The issue price has been set between Rs 95 and Rs 98 per equity share. The company will be selling 38.3 lakh fresh shares, and will push out 4.24 lakh shares via offer for sale.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for the Value 360 Communications shares is likely to be on May 7, while the listing is expected on May 11, as per the tentative schedule. The company’s shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: Key financials

As of January 2026, the company reported total income of Rs 55.07 crore and a net profit of Rs 7.61 crore.

The company’s net profit jumped 40.5% year-over-year in FY25 from FY24, while the revenue surged 7.75% during the same time frame. It is to be noted that the company significantly brought down its total borrowing figures in FY25.

Timeline Net profit (Rs Cr) Revenue (Rs Cr) Total borrowings (Rs cr) FY23 1.21 51.34 10.49 FY24 4.12 50.8 14.32 FY25 5.79 54.74 10.68 Net profit, revenue, and total borrwing figures are as per the DRHP data.

The promoter holdings before IPO stand at 81.56%, which is expected to go down to 59.51% post-IPO. The company has three promoters, namely Kunal Kishore, Gaurav Patra, and Manisha Chaudhary.

The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 20.74 pre-IPO, while it will drop down to 17.25 after IPO. To give you context, the industry’s highest P/E stands at 21.14, which is for Exhicon Events Media Solutions. On the other hand, the lowest P/E is 12.65 of E Factor Experiences.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO: Book runner and registrar

Horizon Management is the lead book runner of the IPO, while KFIN Technologies is working as the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Aikyam Capital Pvt.Ltd.

Objectives of Value 360 Communications SME IPO

The company will be using funds for the working capital requirements, capital expenditure towards infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and investment in an influencer marketing platform. Some of the raised funds will go towards the general corporate purpose.

Value 360 Communications SME IPO lot size

A retail applicant needs to apply for a minimum of 2 lots that contain 2,400 shares, amounting to Rs 2.35 lakh, as per the upper price band. The minimum investment for a High Networth Individual is 3 lots of 3,600 shares, totalling Rs 3.52 lakh.

About Value 360 Communications

Value 360 Communications is an integrated marketing and PR solutions provider in India. The company offers a wide range of strategic communication services, including Investor Relations, Crisis Communication, Reputation Management, Digital PR Solutions, and End-to-End Campaign Management.

The company operates on a highly scalable and asset-light business model, generating revenue through a mix of retainer-based and project-based contracts. This model ensures a steady income while allowing flexibility to take on specialised campaigns.