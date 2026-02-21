After a relatively quiet phase in the primary market, the last week of February is set to bring a flurry of activity. The coming week, between February 23-27, investors will see eight new public issues open for subscription across the mainboard and small and medium enterprise (SME) platforms.

Apart from this, four companies are scheduled to make their stock market debut during the week, keeping the primary market firmly in focus.

Let’s take a look at what is coming up, listing and more –

Mainboard IPOs

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions

The biggest offering of the week will come from Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions. The company plans to raise Rs 3,100 crore through a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale.

The price band for this mainboard IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,000-1,053 per share. The issue opens on February 23 and closes on February 25. After the bidding and the allotment process, the shares of the company will list on the NSE and the BSE on March 2.

Shree Ram Twistex

Another mainboard issue opening on February 23 is Shree Ram Twistex. This is a fresh issue worth Rs 110.24 crore, priced between Rs 95-104 per share. The subscription window will remain open until February 25. The shares are expected to list on March 2.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery will enter the market a day later, with its IPO opening on February 24 and closing on February 26. The company plans to raise Rs 380 crore through a fresh issue.

The price band has been set at Rs 367-386 per share, and the stock is scheduled to list on March 4.

Omnitech Engineering

Omnitech Engineering will also open its mainboard IPO during the week. The Rs 583 crore issue includes both fresh shares and an offer for sale. The price band ranges from Rs 216-227 per share. The issue will be open from February 25 to February 27, and listing is expected on March 5.

SME IPOs

Alongside the mainboard offerings, four SME IPOs will open for subscription.

Kiaasa Retail

Kiaasa Retail will launch its Rs 69.72 crore fresh issue on February 23, with a price band of Rs 121-127 per share. The issue will close on February 25 and is expected to list on the BSE SME platform on March 2.

Mobilise App Lab

Mobilise App Lab will also open on February 23. The company plans to raise Rs 20.10 crore through a fresh issue priced between Rs 75-80 per share. The IPO will close on February 25 and list on March 2.

Accord Transformer & Switchgear

Accord Transformer & Switchgear’s Rs 25.59 crore IPO will follow the same subscription window from February 23 to February 25. The price band is Rs 43-46 per share. Listing is expected on March 2 on the BSE SME platform.

Yaap Digital

Yaap Digital will open its IPO on February 25 and close on February 27. The company is issuing 55.25 lakh fresh shares, although the price band and minimum investment details are yet to be announced. The listing is scheduled for March 5 on the SME platform.

IPO listings to watch

While new issues open for subscription, four companies are also set to list during Feb 23-27.

In the mainboard space, Gaudium IVF and Women Health will list on February 27.

In the SME, Fractal Industries will debut on February 24, followed by Yashhtej Industries on February 25. Manilam Industries is scheduled to list on February 27.