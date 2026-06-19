After a relatively quiet period, the primary market is preparing for a busy coming week. In the coming week, investors will have a mix of opportunities to track. These include three mainboard public issues, three Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) offerings, several ongoing subscriptions and a series of market debuts lined up over the next few days.

The period between June 23-29 is expected to keep IPO investors occupied as companies from sectors ranging from tourism and jewellery to technology, seeds and manufacturing tap the market for fresh capital.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming IPOs –

Mainboard IPOs take centre stage

The biggest issue scheduled for the coming week is Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO. The company plans to raise Rs 585 crore entirely through a fresh issue of shares. The subscription window will open on June 23 and close on June 25. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 769-808 per share and is expected to make its stock market debut on July 1.

Joining it is Advit Jewels IPO, which aims to raise around Rs 165 crore through a fresh issue. The jewellery company will also open for subscription on June 23 and close on June 25. The issue is priced in the range of Rs 130-138 per share, with listing expected on July 1.

Technology-focused CSM Technologies will be the third mainboard issue. The company plans to raise nearly Rs 146 crore and will open for bidding on June 24. The issue closes on June 29, with a proposed listing date of July 2. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 107-113 per share.

SME segment remains active

While the spotlight often remains on larger issues, activity in the SME segment continues to remain strong.

Jivial Industries will launch its public issue on June 23. The offering consists of both a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS), with listing proposed on the BSE SME platform.

Shreedhar Spinners will also hit the market on June 23. The textile-focused company plans to raise approximately Rs 31 crore and has fixed a price band of Rs 51-53 per share.

Another SME issue to watch is Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO. The company plans to raise around Rs 27 crore and has fixed a price band of Rs 95-99 per share. The issue opens on June 24 and closes on June 29.

Ongoing IPOs will continue

Apart from fresh launches, several IPOs that opened this week will continue receiving bids in the coming sessions.

Among the larger offerings, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO remains one of the most closely tracked issues. The company is looking to raise nearly Rs 883 crore through a combination of fresh issue and Offer for Sale. The issue, which opened on June 19, will close on June 23.

In the SME space, Avience Biomedicals and Riyaasat Lifestyle will continue accepting bids until June 22, while Anubhav Plast will remain open until June 23.

Six listings lined up next week

The listing calendar is equally packed.

On June 24, investors will watch the market debut of Clay Craft, Diksha Polymers, Leapfrog Engineering and Liotech Industries on the SME platforms.

The following day, June 25, Avience Biomedicals and Riyaasat Lifestyle are scheduled to list.