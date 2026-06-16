Turtlemint Fintech Solutions is all set to open its IPO to raise Rs 882.67 crore from the primary markets. Investors can bid for the IPO shares from June 19 onwards till June 23. Check other details below-

IPO Size

The offer consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The company will raise Rs 660.72 crore via a fresh issue by selling 4.35 crore equity shares. The selling shareholders will be offloading 1.46 crore equity shares in the OFS to pocket Rs 221.95 crore.

Price band, allotment and listing

The company has set the issue price band at Rs 144 and Rs 152 per share for bidding. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on June 24, while the listing on the NSE and BSE is likely to be on June 29, as per the tentative schedule.

Book Runners and Registrar

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are working as the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies is the registrar of the IPO.

About the Company

Turtlemint is a tech-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors, and insurers.

The company operates a “phygital” model, utilising a digital platform supported by a physical branch network (81 offices as of December 31, 2025). It was the first to adopt the Point of Sale Person (PoSP) model in 2015 and maintains the largest certified PoSP network among its peer group as of March 2025.

While primarily focused on retail insurance (health, life, and motor), the company has expanded into other financial products like mutual funds, personal loans, and credit cards.

Key Risks

Motor insurance dependency

The company’s revenue is concentrated in one sector: motor insurance. A majority of the revenue is derived from general insurance, specifically motor insurance products, making the company vulnerable to sector-specific downturns.

Reliance on digital partners

The company’s business depends on attracting and retaining Digital Partners (including PoSPs). The costs to acquire these partners accounted for 77.45% of total expenses in the nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Consolidated history

The company is new in the field as it acquired its primary insurance broking subsidiary (TIB) in May 2024. This business lacks a long, consolidated operating history for evaluation.