Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shared that the bid/offer of its initial public offer (IPO) will open from June 19, 2026. The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹ 144 to ₹ 152 per Equity Share. Investors can make bids for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples of 98 equity shares thereafter.

The initial public offer of equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 per share comprises of a fresh issue of Equity Shares of up to ₹ 6,607.22 million (₹ 660.72 crores) and an offer for sale of up to 14,601,846 equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 each.

The anchor investor bidding date will be June 18. The bid/offer will remain open from June 19 to June 23, 2026.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. ICICI Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book running lead managers to the offer.