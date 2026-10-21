In case you placed a bid for the Tonbo Imaging IPO and are wondering about its share allotment process, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on October 21, while the listing is scheduled for October 23.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 665 to Rs 700

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

Tonbo Imaging IPO: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Tonbo Imaging India Limited’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘TONBO’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

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Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar KFin Technologies.

Select ‘Tonbo Imaging’’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Tonbo Imaging IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Tonbo Imaging IPO saw a blockbuster response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 135.90 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 293.56 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 170.94 times

Retail Investors: 31.07 times

Employees: 54.33 times

Tonbo Imaging IPO: Grey Market Activity

The grey market premium for Tonbo Imaging IPO is witnessing a rather volatile trend, and it currently stands at Rs 515, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 1,215. This translates into a gain of more than 73% from the upper end of the price band.

However, it is important to note that GMP is not an official metric to estimate the listing price and fluctuates based on market conditions.

Tonbo Imaging IPO details

The public issue of Tonbo Imaging India was open for subscription from October 15 to October 19, with the company aiming to raise Rs 852.19 crore from the primary market. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 665 and Rs 700 per share.

The issue is being managed by JM Financial, while KFin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 23.