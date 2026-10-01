If you have placed a bid for SRIT India, which opened on September 28 and closed on September 38, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on October 1, and its listing is scheduled for October 6.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 123 to Rs 130.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

SRIT India: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘ SRIT India’

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘SRIT’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar KFin Technologies.

Select ‘SRIT India’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

SRIT India Subscription snapshot

SRIT India IPO saw robust investor response, as by the end of its bidding window, its overall subscription stood at 125.16x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 91.84 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 312.99 times

Retail Investors: 63.70 times

SRIT India: Grey market activity

As per various trackers, the grey market premium (GMP) for SRIT’s issue is currently around Rs 50, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 180. This translates to a potential gain of 38% per share, and a profit of Rs 5,750 per lot.

However, readers must know that GMP is an unofficial metric to estimate the listing price and does not guarantee profit.

SRIT India IPO details

SRIT India’s IPO is entirely a fresh issue of Rs 218.40 crore, as the company issued 1.68 crore equity shares of face value Rs 5. Choice Capital is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the offer. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 6.