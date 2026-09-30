If you applied for the Snapdeal parent company, AceVector’s IPO and are wondering about your allotment status, your wait is nearly over. The share allotment process for Snapdeal’s Rs 420 crore issue is expected to finalise today, September 30.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 30 to Rs 32. Overall, the issue was booked 4.33 times, led by active participation from the non-institutional category and retail applicant segment. Snapdeal is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on October 5

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘ACEVECTOR LIMITED’

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘ACEVECTOR’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the Registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘AceVector Ltd.’from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

AceVector IPO Subscription snapshot

Snapdeal IPO witnessed active investor participation, as the issue was fully subscribed on its second day of bidding. Overall, the AceVector IPO was subscribed 4.93 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.38 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 8.16 times

Retail Investors: 4.62 times

AceVector IPO: GMP nearly flat

As per various trackers, the grey market premium for Snapdeal’s issue is nearly flat at Rs 0.5, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 32.5, based on the upper end of the price band. This reflects gains of 1.56% per share and a profit of Rs 234 per lot.

However, GMP is not an official method to estimate the listing price and does not guarantee profits or losses.

AceVector IPO details

Snapdeal’s IPO was open for subscription from September 25 to September 29, with the marketplace operator seeking to raise Rs 420 crore through its offer. The issue comprised a fresh component of Rs 287 crore and an offer-for-sale portion of Rs 13.30 crore.

IIFL Capital Services, CLSA India Private, and Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers of the issue, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar.

Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 5.