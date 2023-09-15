scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Signature Global IPO sets price band at Rs 366-386/share

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 603 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 127 crore from International Finance Corporation. IFC holds 5.38% stake in the company.

Written by FE Bureau
Signature Global IPO, IPO latest news, IPO news, Signature Global IPO news, financial express news, market news
The Delhi-NCR based real estate firm has had reduced its issue size at the time of filing the draft IPO papers from Rs 1,000 crore in July last year. (IE)

IFC-backed Signature Global India has set a price band of Rs 366-386 per share for its initial public offering. The company plans to raise Rs 730 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 603 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 127 crore from International Finance Corporation. IFC holds 5.38% stake in the company.

The share sale opens on September 20 and closes on September 22.  ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital will manage the issue.

Also Read
Also Read

The Delhi-NCR based real estate firm has had reduced its issue size at the time of filing the draft IPO papers from Rs 1,000 crore in July last year.

Signature Global is the largest real estate development company in the NCR region and operates in the affordable and lower mid-segment housing.

The IPO lot size is 38 equity shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail shareholders is Rs 14,630.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh share sale towards repayment of debts, infusion of funds in certain subsidiaries, inorganic growth through land acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Signature Global shares are proposed to be listed at BSE and NSE on October 4.

Also Read

The company commenced its operations in 2014 through their subsidiary, Signature Builders Private Limited, with the launch of their Solera project on 6.13 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana.

They have grown their operations over the years and in less than a decade. As of March 31, 2023, they had sold 27,965 residential and commercial units, all within the Delhi NCR region, with an aggregate saleable area of 18.90 million square feet.

The company develops residential, commercial and retail projects mainly in the northern cities, including Gurugram, Karnal and Ghaziabad.

More Stories on
IPO

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 02:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS