Every time a light switches on in an Indian home, there is a fair chance that coal from a single corner of Chhattisgarh helped make it happen.

South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) digs out about one of every six tonnes of coal the country burns and runs two of the largest mines on Earth.

Yet if you own Coal India shares, you already hold a piece of it without ever seeing its name on your screen. South Eastern Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India, has filed its draft papers with the market regulator.

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Here are five key things investors should know about the proposed IPO.

Coal India is selling shares, not raising fresh capital

SECL’s proposed IPO will comprise an offer for sale of up to 66.80 crore equity shares by its promoter, Coal India. Each share has a face value of Rs 2.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will go to the selling shareholder, Coal India, rather than SECL. The company will not receive fresh funds through the offering.

The IPO will follow the book-building process. Under the proposed allocation structure, up to 50% of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while non-institutional investors and retail investors will have allocations of up to 15% and 35%, respectively.

How big is SECL’s coal business?

SECL was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India and holds Miniratna Category-I status.

It is also the second-largest coal producer among Coal India’s subsidiaries, contributing 22.95% of the parent company’s production.

Its output increased 5.25% from 167.49 million tonnes in FY25. According to the company’s DRHP, this was the highest production growth among Coal India’s subsidiaries during the period.

Nearly 26 years of reserves: What does the resource base look like?

Coal availability is an important factor for a mining company’s long-term operations. SECL had total geological coal resources of approximately 47.55 billion tonnes as of April 1, 2026. Its audited coal reserves stood at 4.61 billion tonnes.

Based on its FY26 production of 176.29 million tonnes, the company estimates that these audited reserves could support production for approximately 26 years.

Its Gevra and Kusmunda mines in Chhattisgarh’s Korba coalfield are also among the world’s largest coal mines by production capacity. The company has 53 producing mines, including 19 opencast and 34 underground mines

Revenue and profit: How did the company perform?

SECL reported revenue from operations of Rs 16,593.7 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 15,090.2 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Its net profit increased to Rs 2,174.3 crore from Rs 1,140.9 crore during the same period.

For FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rs 32,956.5 crore, against Rs 29,998.3 crore in FY25. Net profit increased to Rs 4,754.5 crore from Rs 4,540.4 crore.

How does SECL transport its coal?

Mining coal is only one part of the business. Moving it from mines to power plants and other customers is equally important.

SECL uses railway connectivity through the South East Central Railway zone, along with dedicated Merry-Go-Round (MGR) systems and belt conveyors. Road transportation is another important channel.

Who are the IPO managers?

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital Markets and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. KFin Technologies has been appointed registrar to the issue. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.