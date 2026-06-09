SEBI clears 5 mega IPOs: OYO, Truhome Finance and Advanta secure approvals
SEBI has cleared five major IPOs, including OYO parent Oravel Stays, Truhome Finance, Advanta Enterprises, Veegaland Developers and Mehta Hitech Industries. Here's everything investors need to know about the upcoming public issues.
The primary market of India is getting busy after a long pause.5 companies from various sectors, ranging from hospitality and housing finance to agriculture, real estate and industrial equipment, have moved a step closer to hitting Dalal Street.
Key companies that feature in this list include, Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO, affordable housing lender Truhome Finance, agricultural solutions provider Advanta Enterprises, real estate developer Veegaland Developers and industrial equipment manufacturer Mehta Hitech Industries.
Its business spans seed development, production and distribution across multiple international markets.
Veegaland Developers
A Keralam-based company, Veegaland Developers has also entered the IPO queue after obtaining SEBI’s approval.
The company, which is part of the V-Guard Group, plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through a fresh issue of shares.
Furthermore, the proposed offering does not include any offer-for-sale component. This means that the entire proceeds will flow directly to the company.
According to its plans, the funds will be used for ongoing residential projects, land acquisition for future developments and general corporate purposes.
Veegaland primarily focuses on residential real estate and has built its presence in the premium housing segment in Kerala.
Mehta Hitech Industries
Ahmedabad-based Mehta Hitech Industries is also in the latest list to receive regulatory approval.
The company plans to raise funds through a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares. The proposed proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and other business needs.
Mehta Hitech Industries manufactures industrial equipment such as carbon dioxide laser systems, fibre laser equipment, computer numerical control (CNC) routers and digital printers. The company caters to industries that require precision manufacturing and industrial automation solutions.
What investors need to watch
From hospitality and affordable housing finance to agriculture, real estate and industrial technology, the upcoming offerings provide investors with exposure to a wide range of businesses.
With these five companies now receiving SEBI’s observations, market participants will closely watch issue launch timelines, valuations and investor response as the next phase of India’s IPO pipeline begins to take shape.
Disclaimer: This article contains information regarding upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) that have received regulatory observations from SEBI. This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, offer, invitation, or solicitation to buy, sell, or subscribe to any securities. The issuance of SEBI observations indicates a regulatory milestone and does not guarantee the launch, timing, pricing, or financial viability of any public offering. Investing in initial public offerings involves a high degree of market risk, asset illiquidity, and corporate volatility. Readers are strongly advised to independently review the relevant Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), evaluate their financial risk tolerance, and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.