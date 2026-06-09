The primary market of India is getting busy after a long pause.5 companies from various sectors, ranging from hospitality and housing finance to agriculture, real estate and industrial equipment, have moved a step closer to hitting Dalal Street.

They have recently received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their IPOs.

Key companies that feature in this list include, Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO, affordable housing lender Truhome Finance, agricultural solutions provider Advanta Enterprises, real estate developer Veegaland Developers and industrial equipment manufacturer Mehta Hitech Industries.

Let’s take a look at the key details about these upcoming IPOs –

OYO Parent Oravel Stays

One of the most closely watched names in the latest batch is Oravel Stays. This is the parent company of hospitality platform OYO.

The company has received SEBI’s observation letter. This paves the way for its proposed public issue.

Oravel Stays operates a technology-driven platform in the hospitality sector and has built a presence across hotels, vacation homes and other accommodation categories.

Truhome Finance

Affordable housing finance company Truhome Finance has also received regulatory clearance for its proposed Rs 3,000 crore initial public offering.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,500 crore by existing shareholder Mango Crest Investment.

The company focuses on retail housing loans and affordable housing finance.

Furthermore, it is also important to note that the lender underwent a major ownership change in 2024. This was when global private equity firm Warburg Pincus acquired the business.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to strengthen its capital base, as per the company plans.

Advanta Enterprises

Another company that has secured SEBI’s approval is Advanta Enterprises. It is a global agricultural solutions provider.

Advanta’s proposed offering will be entirely an offer for sale. Existing shareholders will collectively sell up to 3.61 crore equity shares through the issue.

The company operates in the agricultural solutions segment and focuses on advanced hybrid seeds and post-harvest solutions.

Its business spans seed development, production and distribution across multiple international markets.

Veegaland Developers

A Keralam-based company, Veegaland Developers has also entered the IPO queue after obtaining SEBI’s approval.

The company, which is part of the V-Guard Group, plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

Furthermore, the proposed offering does not include any offer-for-sale component. This means that the entire proceeds will flow directly to the company.

According to its plans, the funds will be used for ongoing residential projects, land acquisition for future developments and general corporate purposes.

Veegaland primarily focuses on residential real estate and has built its presence in the premium housing segment in Kerala.

Mehta Hitech Industries

Ahmedabad-based Mehta Hitech Industries is also in the latest list to receive regulatory approval.

The company plans to raise funds through a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares. The proposed proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and other business needs.

Mehta Hitech Industries manufactures industrial equipment such as carbon dioxide laser systems, fibre laser equipment, computer numerical control (CNC) routers and digital printers. The company caters to industries that require precision manufacturing and industrial automation solutions.

What investors need to watch

From hospitality and affordable housing finance to agriculture, real estate and industrial technology, the upcoming offerings provide investors with exposure to a wide range of businesses.

With these five companies now receiving SEBI’s observations, market participants will closely watch issue launch timelines, valuations and investor response as the next phase of India’s IPO pipeline begins to take shape.

Disclaimer: This article contains information regarding upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) that have received regulatory observations from SEBI. This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, offer, invitation, or solicitation to buy, sell, or subscribe to any securities. The issuance of SEBI observations indicates a regulatory milestone and does not guarantee the launch, timing, pricing, or financial viability of any public offering. Investing in initial public offerings involves a high degree of market risk, asset illiquidity, and corporate volatility. Readers are strongly advised to independently review the relevant Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), evaluate their financial risk tolerance, and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.