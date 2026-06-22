India’s biggest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund, received approval to launch an initial public offer (IPO) from SEBI. The issue will be entirely an offer for sale, according to draft documents filed by the fund house, offering 203.71 million shares to investors. The two promoters of the fund house, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding will sell their stake, selling 128.33 million and 75.37 million shares to investors, respectively.

Post listing, SBI Mutual Fund will become the sixth listed asset management company. Other listed AMCs include ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC AMC, Nippon India AMC, UTI AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. The fund house manages assets of about Rs 12.50 lakh crore, the highest in the industry.

While the company has not provided details on the size of the issue, the issue is expected to be of about Rs 13,000 crore, making it the biggest IPO among all listed mutual fund houses. Kotak Investment Banking, Axis Securities, Bank of America Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets Limited will be the book running lead managers of the issue.