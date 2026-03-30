If you have placed a bid for the Sai Parenteral’s IPO, which opened on March 24 and closed on March 27, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, March 30, while the listing is scheduled for April 2.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 372 to Rs 392.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Sai Parenteral’s’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Sai Parenteral’s’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar Bigshare Services.

Select ‘Sai Parenteral’s’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Subscription snapshot

The Sai Parenteral’s IPO by the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 1.08 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.73 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 2.25 times

Retail Investors: 0.12 times

IPO details

The public issue of Sai Parenteral’s was open for subscription from March 24 to 27, with the company aiming to raise Rs 408.79 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 372 and Rs 392 per share.

The issue is being managed by Arihant Capital Markets, while Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE, BSE on April 2.