scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 2.46 times on Day 2

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 1,91,33,738 shares against 77,90,202 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

Written by PTI
IPO latest news, IPO news India, Market news, Rishabh Instruments IPO, Rishabh Instruments IPO latest news, stock market news
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 22 per cent. The offer was subscribed 73 per cent on the first day of subscription on Wednesday. (IE)

The initial public offer of global energy efficiency solution company Rishabh Instruments was subscribed 2.46 times on the second day of the offer on Thursday.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 1,91,33,738 shares against 77,90,202 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

The category for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed 4.65 times, while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.79 times.

Also Read
Also Read

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 22 per cent. The offer was subscribed 73 per cent on the first day of subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 75 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 94.3 lakh equity shares by its promoter group shareholders and an existing investor.

The company has fixed a price band for the IPO at Rs 418-441 per share.On Tuesday, Rishabh Instruments said it has raised Rs 147.23 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue worth Rs 59.50 crore will be used towards financing the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Nashik and for general corporate purposes. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Also Read

DAM Capital Advisors, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India), and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The Nashik-based firm is focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision-engineered products with diverse applications across industries, including power and automotive sectors.

More Stories on
IPO

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 21:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS