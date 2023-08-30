Rishabh Instruments IPO opens for subscription, GMP rises; should you subscribe to the public issue?

Rishabh Instruments IPO: Rishabh Instrument IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, August 30, and will close on Friday, September 1. The company collected Rs 147.23 Crore from the Anchor investors ahead of the public issue. The price band for its public issue at Rs 418-441 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1,700,680 shares up to Rs 75 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9,428,178 shares up to Rs 415.78 Crore. The shares are likely to get credited on September 8 and listed on the stock exchanges on September 11, according to reports.

The total issue size is Rs 490.78 Crore, while the minimum lot size of this Rishabh Instruments IPO is 34 shares, and the amount required is Rs 14,994. Ahead of the public issue, Rishabh Instruments shares’ GMP rose to Rs 85 per equity share, 19% over the upper end of the share price on offer.

Rishabh Instruments is a global energy efficiency solution company focused on electrical automation, metering, and measurement, precision engineered products with diverse applications across industries including power, automotive, and industrial sectors. The company supplies electrical measurement and process optimization equipment and is engaged in designing, developing manufacturing, and sale of devices under its brand across several sectors.

Should you apply for the Rishabh Instrument IPO?

Anand Rathi: Subscribe

“At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E of 34.3x FY23 earnings with a market cap of ₹16,740 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 11.67%. We believe that issue is fairly priced,” said brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

